ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Midsomer Murders: The Sting Of Death’

The Sting Of Death – the third episode of Midsomer Murders season twenty-one – will premiere on ITV on Sunday March 21st at 8pm, it has been announced.

Midsomer Murders follows DCI John Barnaby and his partner as they tackle intricate murder mysteries in the beautiful but deadly countryside of Midsomer. The series is produced by the All3Media owned Bentley Productions and stars Neil Dudgeon, Nick Hendrix, Fiona Dolman and Annette Badland.

In the next new episode, titled The Sting Of Death, the Deddington’s thriving bee Empire has put Granville Norton on the map, but what lengths will they go to to ensure they’re never dethroned. Griff Rhys Jones, Imogen Stubbs, Jack Fox, Jacquetta May, Ben Starr, Aaron Anthony, Nina Toussant-White, Derek Griffiths and Renee Castle guest star.

