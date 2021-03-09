ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Grace’

ITV’s Peter James adaptation Grace will premiere on Sunday March 14th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Grace follows Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, a hard-working police officer based in Brighton who has given his life to the job. The series opens with Grace’s career at rock bottom. He’s fixated by the disappearance of his beloved wife, Sandy, which haunts his thoughts. He’s in the last chance saloon running enquiries into long forgotten cold cases with little prospect of success. Following another reprimand for his unorthodox police methods, Grace is walking a career tightrope and risks being moved from the job he loves most.

With so much at stake, his colleague Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson knows he has more to give and asks him for help with a case. When a stag night prank appears to go wrong and the groom goes missing, Branson calls upon Grace to unravel events that led to the mysterious disappearance three days before his wedding to his beautiful fiancé. The drama series, which is based on the Peter James novels Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead, is produced by Second Act Productions, Tall Story Pictures and Vaudeville Productions and stars John Simm (Prey), Richie Campbell (Top Boy), Rakie Ayola (Noughts + Crosses), Laura Elphinstone (Chernobyl), Amaka Okafor (Vera), Brad Morrison (National Theatre Live; Twelfth Night), Rebecca Scrogs (Alex Rider) and Alexander Cobb (Doctors).

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.