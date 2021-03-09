FOX Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Grinder’

Fox’s short-lived Rob Lowe fronted comedy The Grinder will receive its UK premiere on FOX UK on Wednesday April 7th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Penned by Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel, The Grinder is a comedy about a famous TV lawyer at a crossroads. When his legal series ends, he decides to move back home and join his family’s real law firm – despite having no formal education, no bar certification, no license to practice and no experience in an actual courtroom. Dean Sanderson (Rob Lowe) spent eight seasons playing the title role on the hit legal drama “The Grinder.” Now he’s moving back to his hometown of Boise, Idaho, where his brother, Stewart (Fred Savage), is a real-life attorney who is poised to take over the family law firm.

It doesn’t take long for Dean to start injecting his TV drama into every aspect of Stewart’s life, both in the courtroom and at home, impacting Stewart’s wife – and Dean’s high school sweetheart – Debbie (Mary Elizabeth Ellis); their two kids, 15-year-old Lizzie (Hana Hayes) and 13-year-old Ethan (Connor Kalopsis); and Dean and Stewart’s father, the law firm’s head, Dean Sr. (William Devane). Dean and Stewart don’t see to eye to eye, but when they stop arguing with each other and start arguing together in court…they make a formidable team. The Grinder is the story of two brothers, who took different paths, but meet again in the middle – for justice…sort of.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.