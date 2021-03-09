FOX Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Gang Related’

Gang Related will receive its UK premiere on FOX UK on Monday April 12th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Gang Related follows a gang member who is sent to infiltrate the San Francisco Police Department and rises through its ranks. He soon learns that he must balance his obligations to his crime family with an increasing sense of loyalty to his new “family” — the SFPD’s Gang Task Force. The drama series was created by Chris Morgan, produced by 20th Century Fox Television & Imagine TV and stars Terry O’Quinn, Ramon Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Inbar Lavi, Jay Hernandez, RZA, Cliff Curtis and Shantel VanSanten.

