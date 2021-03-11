Comedy Central Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 11

The eleventh season of Bob’s Burgers will receive its UK premiere on Comedy Central UK on Friday March 19th at 10pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Created by Loren Bouchard, Bob’s Burgers follows a third-generation restaurateur as he runs his own burger joint with the help of his wife and their three kids. The animated comedy series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and features the voice talents of H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal and Larry Murphy.

In the opening episode of the eleventh season, titled Dream A Little Bob Of Bob, Bob goes on an epic quest to find a misplaced lock box key. Tina attempts to learn a hand-slapping song that everyone can do – but her. In the second episode, titled Worms Of In-Rear-Ment, Linda tries to take her family to the symphony on free admission night, but her efforts are thwarted by a pinworm epidemic.

