BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Syndicate’ Season 4

The fourth season of The Syndicate will premiere on BBC One on Tuesday March 30th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Kay Mellor, The Syndicate follows the lives of a group of ordinary people who hit it big with a lottery jackpot. The drama series is produced by Rollem Productions and stars Neil Morrissey, Emily Head, Taj Atwal, Katherine Rose Morley, Kieran Urquhart, Liberty Hobbs, Joe Sugg, Mark Benton, Gaynor Faye, Katie McGlynn, Kym Marsh, Andrew Dunn and Lorraine Bruce.

In the show’s fourth season, when the owners of Woodvale Kennels announce they are selling the business to a large corporate chain, the staff are devastated to realise they may well be out of a job. This is disastrous news for Keeley, Jake, Roxy, Gemma and Colette who all depend on their pay to get them from one month to the next. As the staff’s future is thrown into question the weekly lottery looks like the only lifeline to gambling addict Keeley. So when she checks the ticket with local newsagent Frank and the machine goes off she is ecstatic! But is everything as it seems and will our syndicate get what’s rightfully theirs?

