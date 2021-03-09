BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Line Of Duty’ Season 6

The sixth season of Line Of Duty will premiere on BBC One on Sunday March 21st at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Jed Mercurio, Line Of Duty follows police anti-corruption unit AC-12. The drama series is produced by World Productions and stars Vicky McClure, Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar, and Shalom Brune-Franklin. Mercurio is the showrunner and serves as an executive producer alongside Simon Heath for World Productions, and Tommy Bulfin for BBC One.

As TVWise previously reported, the show’s sixth season will feature Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, The Victim) as the guest lead. She will play Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case whose suspicious conduct attracts the attention of Anti-Corruption. The sixth season runs an extended length of seven episodes. Daniel Nettheim, Gareth Bryn and Jennie Darnell are the directors.

