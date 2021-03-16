Amazon Prime Video Acquires UK Rights To ‘Leonardo’

Amazon Prime Video has secured the UK rights to Leonardo, an eight episode drama series about Leonardo da Vinci that hails from The X-Files and The Man In The High Castle executive producer Frank Spotnitz. The series, which stars Aidan Turner in the titular role, is set to premiere on Friday April 16th.

Leonardo explores the secrets and drama behind the genius: his life, his work and his personal struggles all set against the backdrop of Renaissance Italy. Leonardo grew into an unparalleled genius whose work overturned the established order. His restless curiosity flitted between arts, science and technology, driven by a profound quest for knowledge and determined to unfold the mysteries of the world around him.

In addition to Aidan Turner the cast also includes: Giancarlo Giannini (Family Novel, Catch 22) as Leonardo’s master, Andrea del Verrocchio; Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing, The Boys Of The Zecchino d’Oro, Anything Can Happen) as Caterina da Cremona, the mysterious muse and dearest friend; Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor, Bates Motel) as Stefano Giraldi, young investigator of the Podestà in charge of solving the mystery at the centre of the story; Carlos Cuevas (Merlì) as Salaì, Leonardo’s apprentice and trusted friend; and James D’Arcy (Homeland, Broadchurch) as Ludovico Sforza Duke of Milan.

The drama series, which was created by Frank Spotnitz and Steve Thompson, is produced by Lux Vide with Rai Fiction and Big Light Productions, in association with France Télévisions and RTVE, and co-produced and distributed worldwide by Sony Pictures Television. The executive producers are Luca Bernabei, Frank Spotnitz, Matilde Bernabei, Emily Feller, Daniel Percival, Steve Thompson, Freddie Highmore, Brendan Fitzgerald, Sara Melodia, Luisa Cotta Ramosino and Daniele Passani. Luca Bernabei is the series producer, while Dan Percival and Alexis Sweet are the directors.