Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Hudson & Rex’ Season 3

The third season of Hudson & Rex will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Sunday April 11th at 7pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Hudson & Rex revolves around the special partnership between the dedicated detective Charlie Hudson and his extraordinary former K9 dog Rex. From kidnapping, homicide and hostage situations, to fraud and corruption in high places, Charlie, Rex and their team are a force to be reckoned with. The drama series is produced by Shaftesbury and Pope Productions in association with Citytv and Beta Film and stars John Reardon and German shepherd Diesel vom Burgimwald.

In the opening episode of the show’s third season, titled Origin Story, when Sarah bumps into Charlie and Rex on a day off, Charlie recounts the first case that he and Rex ever solved together. Three years earlier, while on the trail of a kidnapper, Rex’s original partner is killed in the line of duty. In the second episode, titled Manhunt, Charlie and Rex are on the hunt after a prison van crash frees convicted killer Danny Winters. After tracking the fugitive to the scene of his crime, Charlie and Rex find themselves held hostage as Danny maintains his innocence.

