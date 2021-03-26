Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Harrow’ Season 3

The third season of Harrow will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Wednesday April 14th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Harrow follows forensic pathologist Dr Daniel Harrow. Brilliant, unorthodox and mysterious, Dr Harrow’s total disregard for authority and his unfailing empathy for the dead help him solve even the most bizarre of cases. The drama series is produced by ABC Studios International, Hoodlum Entertainment, and the Australian Broadcasting Company and stars Ioan Gruffudd, Jolene Anderson, Damien Garvey, Darren Gilshenan, Ella Newton, Hunter Page-Lochard and Faustina Agolley.

In the show’s third season, when a young man who claims to be Harrow’s son turns up dead, everyone including Harrow is stunned – but is the dead young man really Harrow’s boy? While tirelessly pursuing the truth in a host of compelling episodic cases, Harrow is also driven to unravel the mystery of his supposedly dead son and finds himself entangled in a dangerous criminal underworld. But when those closest to Harrow are threatened, he will face an impossible choice. How far will Harrow go to save the people he loves?

