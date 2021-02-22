Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Next’

Fox’s short-lived drama Next will receive its UK premiere on Disney+’s Star on Friday March 12th, it has been announced.

Next follows a Silicon Valley pioneer, who discovers that one of his own creations – a powerful A.I. – might spell global catastrophe, and teams up with a cybercrime agent to fight a villain unlike anything we’ve ever seen – one whose greatest weapon against us is ourselves.

The drama series, which was cancelled after a single season, is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and stars John Slattery (Mad Men), Fernanda Andrade (The First), Michael Mosley (Ozark), Jason Butler Harner (Ozark), Eve Harlow (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Aaron Moten (Mozart In The Jungle), Gerardo Celasco (How To Get Away With Murder), Elizabeth Cappuccino (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) and Evan Whitten (The Resident). Episodes will be released weekly rather than as a box-set.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.