Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Dollface’

Hulu’s Dollface will receive its UK premiere on Disney+’s Star on Friday March 5th, it has been announced.

Dollface follows Jules, a young woman who – after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend – must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.

The comedy series, which was created by Jordan Weiss, is produced by ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios, and stars Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky. Weiss serves as an executive producer alongside Ira Ungerleider; Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom and Tom Ackerley for LuckyChap Entertainment; Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Screen Arcade; Kat Dennings; Nicole King and Stephanie Laing. Hulu has ordered a second season.

