Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Coroner’ Season 3

The third season of Coroner will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Monday February 22nd at 10pm, it has been announced.

Coroner follows Jenny Cooper, a newly appointed coroner investigating suspicious deaths in Toronto. Jenny is a brave, determined yet vulnerable coroner, former ER doctor, and recently widowed mother, driven by an intense desire for the truth. The drama series, which is inspired by the best-selling series of books by M. R. Hall, is produced by Muse Entertainment, Back Alley Films and Cineflix Studios and stars Serinda Swan, Roger Cross, Éric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Nicholas Campbell, Tamara Podemski, Andy McQueen and Kiley May. Joining the cast this season is Mark Taylor (Flashpoint) and Uni Park (Kim’s Convenience).

The show’s third season sees coroner Jenny Cooper moving past her trauma and embracing her whole self. In the process of healing, she and live-in boyfriend Liam are now separated, while Detective Donovan McAvoy faces his mortality in a new way. Ross stumbles his way through identity challenges, while Gordon hallucinates the possibility of a life once lived. In a series of touching, personal, and harrowing cases, this season addresses unorthodox therapy sessions, and uncomfortable, messy, and beautiful personal encounters. Jenny and those around her will come to truly understand what it means to be alive as they dance with death.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.