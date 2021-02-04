Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 11

The eleventh season of Blue Bloods will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Monday February 15th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, Blue Bloods follows the multi-generational Irish-American Reagan family who have a long history of public service in the NYPD, with the patriach of the family, Frank Reagan, serving as the current NYPD Commissioner. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, Sami Gayle and Vanessa Ray.

In the opening episode of the show’s eleventh season, titled Triumph Over Trauma, amidst a shifting political climate, Frank goes head to head with City Council Speaker Regina Thomas (Whoopi Goldberg) over protests against police brutality. Also, Jamie and his nephew Joe Hill (Will Hochman) work together to locate Danny and Baez when they go missing while searching for a killer, and Eddie steps up to help an abrasive woman find her father’s body after it was misplaced during the outset of the pandemic.

