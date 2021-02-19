Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Flight Attendant’

HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Friday March 19th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Flight Attendant tells the story of how an entire life can change in one night. Flight attendant “Cassie Bowden” wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. The drama series stars Kaley Cuoco, Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian and is produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Berlanti Productions & Yes, Norman Productions. Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers, and Suzanne McCormack is Co-Executive Producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes. HBO Max has already ordered a second season.

