Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Your Honor’

Your Honor will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Tuesday March 2nd at 9pm, it has been announced.

Based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, Your Honor follows Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam, is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with King Size Productions and stars Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Hunter Doohan (Truth Be Told), Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name), Hope Davis (For the People), Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), and Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Night Of). Guest stars include Amy Landecker (Transparent), Margo Martindale (The Americans), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black), Chet Hanks (Empire), Lamar Johnson (The Hate You Give) and Lilli Kay (Chambers).

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.