ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Unforgotten’ Season 4

The fourth season of Unforgotten will premiere on ITV on Monday February 22nd at 9pm, it has been announced.

From Chris Lang, Unforgotten follows DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan as they work a cold-case and the ensuing fall-out of the investigation. Each season focuses on a new case. The drama series is produced by Mainstreet Pictures and stars Nicola Walker (Spooks), Sanjeev Bhaskar (The Kumars), Peter Egan (Downton Abbey), Alastair Mackenzie (Cold Feet), Carolina Main (Grantchester), Lewis Reeves (Uncle) and Jordan Long (SS-GB). As TVWise previously reported, Sheila Hancock (Delicious), Susan Lynch (Apple Tree Yard), Phaldut Sharma (EastEnders), Liz White (Ackley Bridge), Andy Nyman (Peaky Blinders), Clare Calbraith (Little Boy Blue) and Lucy Speed (Marcella) are also set to star in season four.

Season four opens with the discovery of a dismembered body in a scrap metal yard, which the team believe has been stored in a domestic freezer for thirty years. A unique Millwall Football Club tattoo leads to the victim being identified as Matthew Walsh, a young man in his mid-twenties who went missing in March 1990. Meanwhile, after making the decision to retire from the police force for her own sanity and wellbeing, Cassie faces an impossible dilemma when she learns she isn’t entitled to her full pension payment unless she completes her thirty years of service. Disappointed and angry with her superiors and the system, Cassie has to make the gut-wrenching decision to return to work. Whilst her relationship with John is going strong, she also faces difficult times with both her son, who has moved back home, and her father, Martin, who is struggling with early dementia.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.