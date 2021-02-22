ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘McDonald & Dodds’

The second season of McDonald & Dodds will premiere on ITV on Sunday February 28th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Created by Robert Murphy, McDonald & Dodds is set in Bath and follows DCI McDonald, who has recently transferred from London’s Met Police, and has been partnered with the unassuming DS Dodds, who has been happy in the background for most of his working life. To McDonald’s surprise they form an unexpectedly effective crime solving partnership. The drama series is produced by Mammoth Screen and stars Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia.

In the opening episode of the show’s second season, a hot air balloon trip ends in murder. The suspects are a group of friends who achieved notoriety in the 1980s played by Rupert Graves, (Gordon), Martin Kemp (Mick), Patsy Kensit (Barbara) and Cathy Tyson (Jackie). Rob Brydon plays Roy from the Air Incident Investigation Agency who assists McDonalds & Dodds with their enquiries. The scripts for the three-episode second season were penned by series creator Robert Murphy (episodes one and two) and Kam Odedra (episode three). Sarah Lewis is the series producer, while the directors are Alex Pillai (Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina), Rebecca Rycroft (Malory Towers) and Ian Aryeh (In The Long Run).

