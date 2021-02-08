Disney+ Releases Trailer & Key Art For ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’

Disney+ has released the trailer and key art for The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, which is set to premiere on Friday March 19th.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier follows Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame. The pair team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. The six episode miniseries is produced by Marvel Studios and stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell.

Check out the trailer and key art below: