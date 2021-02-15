BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Bloodlands’

Bloodlands will premiere on BBC One on Sunday February 21st at 9pm, it has been announced.

Bloodlands follows Northern Irish police detective Tom Brannick and his dogged hunt for a legendary assassin, an explosive cat-and-mouse game where the stakes have never been higher. When a car containing a possible suicide note is pulled out of Strangford Lough, Brannick quickly connects it to an infamous cold case with enormous personal significance.

The drama series, which was created by Chris Brandon, is produced by HTM Television and stars James Nesbitt, Ian McElhinney, Lisa Dwan, Lorcan Cranitch, Charlene McKenna, Lola Petticrew, Chris Walley, Michael Smiley, Kathy Kiera Clarke, Susan Lynch, Peter Ballance, Asan N’Jie, Cara Kelly and Flora Montgomery. Christopher Hall is the series producer, while Pete Travis is directing. The executive producers are Jed Mercurio, Jimmy Mulville and Mark Redhead for HTM Television and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Northern Ireland Screen is providing funding.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.