BBC One Renews ‘The Split’ For Third & Final Season

It’s the end of the road for The Split. BBC One has renewed Abi Morgan’s divorce lawyers drama for a third and final season. The renewal comes after the show’s second season managed an audience of over six million viewers. SundanceTV is on-board to co-produce the the show’s final season for the U.S. market.

The Split is set in the fast-paced, emotionally-charged world of divorce law and explores contemporary marriage and relationships through the personal and professional lives of the Defoes, a family of lawyers at the heart of London’s divorce circuit. The drama series, which was created and penned by Abi Morgan, is produced by Sister Pictures and stars Nicola Walker, Annabel Scholey, Deborah Findlay, Stephen Mangan, Meera Syal, Fiona Button, Barry Atsma, Stephen Tompkinson, Anthony Head and Rudi Dharmalingam.

The show’s final season is set to see a divorce lawyer confronted with her own duvorce. Fans were left devastated as Hannah and Nathan’s (Stephen Mangan) formerly rock-solid marriage finally fell apart as the depth of Hannah’s betrayal was revealed. Ten months on, the two professional divorce lawyers have been respectfully negotiating their separation and seemed to have reached an amicable agreement. As she and Nathan begin to divide up their twenty years together, Hannah faces what she is about to lose. However, a shocking revelation dramatically changes the stakes. And, as the battlelines are redrawn, their dream of achieving the “good divorce” is left in tatters.

“It’s great to be back writing for the Defoe Family, and to dive once more into to the complications of their lives and those of their clients”, said series creator Abi Morgan, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Jane Featherstone, Lucy Dyke, and Lucy Richer. “In the final series of this bittersweet trilogy, Hannah faces the heartbreak of her own divorce, and the fight to save her family and her marriage. Siblings clash, past mistakes are exposed and hearts are broken as Noble Hale Defoe notches up more billable hours in the divorce capital of the world.”

While Lucy Richer, Executive Producer for the BBC, added: “The Split is one of our most-loved and most-talked about drama series and we’re thrilled to be back in production with Series 3. As ever, Abi Morgan’s incredible writing sparkles with truth and honesty, wit and heartbreak. It is fantastic to be back with the Defoes, with Hannah and Nathan facing their biggest challenge yet – how to survive the break up of their marriage, and navigate their own divorce”.