UKTV’s SOCI Hits 8.07% In 2020; ‘Red Dwarf’ & ‘Meet The Richardsons’ Draw Strong Ratings

2020 was a strong year for UKTV. The commercial broadcaster has announced that they achieved a 8.07% SOCI (share of commercial impacts), up 4% year-to-year. Additionally, UKTV’s network share grew by 3.2% to hit 4.63%.

The ratings growth was driven by a number of scripted efforts, with Dave’s Red Dwarf: The Promised Land and Meet The Richardsons being amongst UKTV’s highest rated shows. Red Dwarf: The Promised Land managed 2.02 million viewers, while Meet The Richardsons pulled in 1.13 million viewers.

The move into fully-fledged originals on Alibi also paid dividends. We Hunt Together – which was renewed for a second season after securing a coveted US deal with Showtime – became the channel’s highest rated show in 2020, with an audience of 602 000 viewers. Meanwhile, the channel’s slate of acquired shows – including Miss Scarlet And The Duke, Tommy, Stumptown, and Hudson and Rex – also drew strong ratings.

“At the start of last year no one could have predicted what was in store. The global pandemic turned life upside down and businesses were forced to quickly adapt and pivot to new ways of working”. said UKTV CEO Marcus Arthur. “While the pandemic temporarily paused production, UKTV was uniquely positioned with an incredibly rich archive of content which has been a much-appreciated source of joy for our viewers.

“This, alongside our strong pipeline of Originals, helped to deliver growth across all metrics in 2020”, he continued. “We will continue to build on this momentum throughout 2021 by increasing investment in original programming, strengthening our partnerships with the production community, and by growing our video on demand service, UKTV Play. We also look forward to outlining our growth strategy for key areas of podcasts and digital content.”