StarzPlay Acquires UK Rights To ‘The Head’, Sets February Premiere

StarzPlay has secured the UK rights to The Head after striking a deal with international distributor The Mediapro Studio, TVWise has learned. The six episode drama series is set to premiere on the streaming service on Sunday February 7th.

The Head takes place as winter has fallen on the South Pole. The sun will soon disappear for the next six months. A small team of scientists, known as the Winterers, will remain at the Polaris VI Antarctic Research Station to continue their innovative research. Their work is crucial in the fight against climate change and they are under the command of renowned biologist Arthur Wild.

But when spring comes, summer commander Johan Berg returns to the station only to find most of the team dead or missing. A killer is on the loose and Annika, Johan’s wife, is missing too. If he wants to find her alive, he will have to trust Maggie, the young doctor who is profoundly shaken and apparently the sole survivor from the group… or, is there someone else who survived? The drama series is produced by The Media Pro Studio in association with Hulu Japan and HBO Asia and stars Tomohisa Yamashita, John Lynch, Katherine O’Donnelly, Alexandre Willaume, Laura Bach, Sandra Andreis, Amelia Hoy, Chris Reilly, Richard Sammel, Tom Lawrence and Álvaro Morte.