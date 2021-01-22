Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Private Eyes’ Season 4

The fourth season of Private Eyes will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Thursday February 4th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Private Eyes is set in Toronto and follows ex-pro hockey player Matt Shade who irrevocably changes his life when he decides to team up with fierce P.I. Angie Everett, took over her father’s agency after his death, to form an unlikely investigative powerhouse. The drama series is produced by eOne in association with Corus Entertainment and stars Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson.

The show’s fourth season will showcase a range of different worlds from a Gatsby garden party, to a high-profile celebrity golf tournament, and the glitz and glamour of a film festival, to a bizarre alien cult. Shade and Everett will be personally and professionally challenged as they think about the paths not taken, and what kind of life they want to lead. Canadian broadcaster Global has renewed the series for a fifth season, which is expected to premiere across the pond later this year.

