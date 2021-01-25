Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Chicago PD’ Season 8

The eighth season of Chicago PD will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Friday February 12th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Created by Derek Haas & Michael Brandt, Chicago PD follows the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit, which is led by Detective Sergeant Hank Voight, as they combat the city’s most heinous offenses, from organized crime, to drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond.The drama series is produced by Universal Television and stars Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton and Tracy Spiridakos.

In the opening episode of the show’s eighth season, titled Fighting Ghosts, the team responds to the shooting of a 5-year-old girl and they must work the case while facing new obstacles that come from the heightened attention on police reform. Atwater is targeted by a group of officers who want to hurt him for standing against the blue wall. Voight questions whether he’s cut out for a new form of policing as he manages oversight from the CPD’s deputy superintendent. NBC has renewed Chicago PD through to season ten.

