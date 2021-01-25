Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Chicago Med’ Season 6

The sixth season of Chicago Med will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Friday February 12th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Chicago Med is described as an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city’s most explosive hospital and the courageous team of doctors who hold it together. The drama series is produced by Universal Television and stars Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya Dacosta, Brian Tee, Torrey DeVitto, Marlyne Barrett and Dominic Rains.

In the opening episode of the show’s sixth season, titled When Did We Begin To Change, the entire staff at Chicago Med adjusts to the new normal of the pandemic. Dr. Choi, Dr. Lanik and April fight on the front lines. Dr. Halstead and Hannah face a troubling reality. Dr. Charles tries to clear the air with his daughter following recent developments. NBC has renewed Chicago Med through to season eight.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.