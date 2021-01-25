Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 9

The ninth season of Chicago Fire will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Friday February 12th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, Chicago Fire follows the Rescue Squad and Paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. The drama series is produced by Universal Television and stars Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, Kara Killmer, David Eigenberg, Miranda Rae Mayo, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri and Adriyan Rae.

In the opening episode of the show’s ninth season, titled Rattle Second City, Firehouse 51 welcomes a new member to the team, whose presence could provide some complications. Brett’s leadership shines during a scary call. Boden sees great potential in Kidd and proposes an idea that could have lasting repercussions. NBC has already renewed Chicago Fire through to season eleven.

