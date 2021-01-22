Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Blacklist’ Season 8

The eighth season of The Blacklist will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Tuesday February 2nd at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Jon Bokenkamp, The Blacklist tells the story of the world’s most wanted criminal who mysteriously turns himself in and offers to give up everyone he has ever worked with. His only condition is he will only work with a newly minted FBI agent with whom he seemingly has no connection. The drama series is produced Sony Pictures Television and stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix.

In the show’s eighth season, with his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (James Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone). Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.

