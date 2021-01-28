Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘SEAL Team’ Season 4

The fourth season of SEAL Team will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Wednesday February 10th at 9pm, it has been announced.

SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, Jessica Paré and Judd Lormand.

In the opening episode of the show’s fourth season, titled God Of War, Bravo Team enters enemy territory in the snowy Spin Ghar Mountain Range to capture Al-Hazred, the leader of a terrorist group and son of the terrorist leader that Jason took down early in his career and made him Bravo One. When they are attacked, Jason and Cerberus, Bravo’s canine member, are separated from the team. The season premiere was directed by series star David Boreanaz.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.