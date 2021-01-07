Sky One Acquires UK Rights To Syfy’s ‘Resident Alien’, Sets January Premiere

Resident Alien is crossing the pond. Sky One has acquired the UK rights to the Syfy original series after striking a deal with international distributor NBCUniversal Global Distribution. The series will premiere on the channel on Thursday January 28th at 9pm.

Resident Alien follows Harry, an alien that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life… but things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world.

As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: “Are human beings worth saving?” and “Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?” The drama series, which is based on the Dark Horse comic, is produced by UCP in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment and stars Alan Tudyk (Rogue One), Sara Tomko (Once Upon A Time), Corey Reynolds (The Closer), Alice Wetterlund (Silicon Valley) and Levi Fiehler (Mars). Chris Sheridan adapted the comic for television and serves as an executive producer alongside Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank.

Check out the trailer below: