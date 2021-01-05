Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Room 104’ Season 4

The fourth and final season of Room 104 will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Tuesday January 12th at 10:15pm, it has been announced.

Room 104 tells the story of the characters who pass through a single room of a typical American chain motel, ranging from comedy to drama to horror. The comedy series, which runs twelve episodes, was created by Jay and Mark Duplass, who serve as executive producers alongside Xan Aranda.

Season four cast includes Mark Duplass, Hari Nef, Logan Miller, Jillian Bell, Jon Bass, Dave Bautista, Melissa Fumero, Vivian Bang, Finn Roberts, Adam Shapiro, Breeda Wool, Kevin Nealon, Erinn Hayes, Ron Funches, Sadie Stanley, Shannon Purser, Kendra Carelli, Benjamin Papac, Alison Jaye, Tim Granaderos, Oliva Crocicchia, Harvey Guillen, Gary Cole, Linda Lavin, Jennifer Kim, Kevin McKidd, Desean Terry, Suzanne Nichols, Leonardo Nam, Lily Gladstone, Jordyn Lucas, Natasha Perez, Jake Green, Ntare Mwine, Rebecca Hazlewood, and Susan Park.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.