Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘ZeroZeroZero’

ZeroZeroZero will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Thursday February 4th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Based on the book by Roberto Saviano, ZeroZeroZero follows the journey of a massive cocaine shipment, from the Mexican cartels managing the drug’s production, to the Italian crime syndicates handling worldwide distribution, and American businesses – apparently above suspicion – controlling the seemingly infinite amount of money which the market produces.

The shipment’s voyage sparks an epic power struggle engaging everyone involved, from the corner dealer up to the most powerful boss in the hierarchy of international organized crime – with their lives and livelihoods hanging in the balance. The drama series is produced by Sky Studios, Amazon Studios, Cattleya and Bartlebyfilm for CANAL+ and stars Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaan, Gabriel Byrne, Harold Torres, Giuseppe De Domenico, Adriano Chiaramida, Noé Hernández, Tchéky Karyo, Francesco Colella and Claudia Pineda.

