Rhashan Stone, Saira Choudhry, Rosie Day, Nitin Ganatra, Nicholas Goh, Siobhan Hewlett & Sarah Parish Set For Guest Roles In ITV’s ‘McDonald & Dodds’

Rhashan Stone (Strike Back), Saira Choudhry (No Offence), Rosie Day (Agatha Raisin), Nitin Ganatra (Midsomer Murders), Nicholas Goh (One Child), Siobhan Hewlett (The Syndicate) and Sarah Parish (W1A) have signed on to guest star in the second season of ITV’s McDonald & Dodds. They will appear in the third episode.

Created by Robert Murphy, McDonald & Dodds is set in Bath and follows DCI McDonald, who has recently transferred from London’s Met Police, and has been partnered with the unassuming DS Dodds, who has been happy in the background for most of his working life. To McDonald’s surprise they form an unexpectedly effective crime solving partnership. The drama series is produced by Mammoth Screen and stars Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia.

The third and final episode of season two tells the story of a social media influencer Rose Boleyn (Rosie Day) who elects to have plastic surgery at a clinic run by soon to be divorced couple Al (Rhashan Stone) and Mariel (Sarah Parish). After tragedy strikes, McDonald & Dodds are brought in to investigate the clinic and its staff. Nitin Ganatra has been cast as anesthetist Dr Dan McCartney; Saira Choudhry as clinic receptionist Alliyah; while Nicholas Goh and Siobhan Hewlett play theatre nurses Jian Yang and Penny Haggard.

The scripts for the three-episode second season are being penned by series creator Robert Murphy (episodes one and two) and Kam Odedra (episode three). Sarah Lewis is the series producer, while the directors are Alex Pillai (Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina), Rebecca Rycroft (Malory Towers) and Ian Aryeh (In The Long Run). The executive producers are Robert Murphy, Damien Timmer and Preethi Mavahalli. The show’s second season was commissioned by ITV’s Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair Jones and ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill. BritBox is co-producing for the U.S. market. ITV Studios handles global sales.