Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Riverdale’ Season 5

The fifth season of Riverdale will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Thursday January 21st, it has been announced.

Based on the Archie Comics’ characters, Riverdale is set in the present day and is described as a surprising and subversive take on Archie, Betty, Veronica, and their friends, exploring the surrealism of small town life — the darkness and weirdness bubbling beneath Riverdale’s wholesome façade. The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios and stars K.J. Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner.

In the opening of the show’s fifth season, titled Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. Elsewhere, in order to impress the visiting Naval Academy Commandant, Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate – KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz). Meanwhile, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) prepares for prom, she stumbles upon a major secret that Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) been keeping from her. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode from as script written by Ace Hasan & Greg Murray.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.