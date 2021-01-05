Movies 24 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Reunited And It Feels So Deadly’

Reunited And It Feels So Deadly – the fourteenth entry in Hallmark’s series of Aurora Teagarden TV movies – will receive its UK premiere on Movies 24 on Saturday January 30th at 3pm, it has been announced.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries follows Aurora “Roe” Teagarden, a librarian and amateur sleuth who unexpectedly solves real-life murders in her small town. The movie series is produced by Muse Entertainment and stars Candace Cameron Bure, Marilu Henner, Niall Matter, Lexa Doig and Peter Benson. The executive producers are Jim Head, Joel S. Rice, Michael Prupas, Charlaine Harris, Candace Cameron Bure and Shawn Williamson.

In Reunited And It Feel So Deadly, Aurora is excited to bring fiancé, Nick to her 20-year high school reunion for Lawrenceton High School. However, when the former Prom King is found dead in the hotel pool three suspects from Aurora’s past may be to blame. Which one really did it? Perhaps one is trying to frame the other? It’s up to Aurora, Sally, and their Real Murders Club to help solve this mystery. As they do, Aurora, who has come face to face with her past through the reunion, must wrestle with the question: will marriage change what she loves about her relationship with Nick? First, though, there is a killer to catch.

