Jetpack Distribution Hires Toby Jones For Sales Role

Jetpack Distribution has hired Toby Jones to serve in the newly created position of Sales Executive covering Central Eastern Europe (CEE), Benelux and the Middle East and Africa (ME&A).

He will be leading the sales efforts across CEE, Benelux and ME&A, working directly with broadcasters, as well digital and VOD platforms in the region. He will report directly to Jetpack CEO Dominic Gardiner and will be based in London.

Toby Jones joins Jetpack Distribution has held key sales roles at both Kew Media Distribution and Avalon Entertainment, At Avalon, he was responsible for such shows as Taskmaster, Spitting Image and Catastrophe.

“I am excited to join the Jetpack team. It’s been a turbulent time for all, yet Jetpack continues to soar with new shows and big successes in the market”, Toby Jones said in a statement. “This feels like a great time to come on board. Dominic has put together a talented and dynamic team which I’m very pleased to be part of.”

While Jetpack Distribution CEO Dominic Gardiner added: “It’s a certain type of person we look for at Jetpack, who combines excellent sales experience and knowledge of the market with being a fun and personable hard worker. We love what we do and want our platform and production partners to enjoy working with us. Toby fits the bill perfectly and I look forward to him building on our efforts in a really important growth market.”