ITV Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Marcella’ Season 3

The third season of Marcella will receive its UK premiere on ITV on Tuesday January 26th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Marcella follows the eponymous character who, following the end of her marriage and her daughter’s move to boarding school, returns to The Met’s elite Murder Squad. The drama series, which was created by Hans Rosenfeldt and Nicola Larder, is produced by Buccaneer Media and stars Anna Friel, Ray Panthaki, Hugo Speer, Amanda Burton, Aaron McCusker, Kelly Gough, Martin McCann, Eugene O’Hare, Michael Colgan, Paul Kennedy and Glen Wallace.

In the show’s third season, Marcella is in Belfast as an undercover detective. She has taken on a new identity, Keira, and has infiltrated the infamous Maguire crime family but as she investigates their activities, questions come to the fore about how much she’s embraced the Keira personality and left Marcella behind. There are interweaving storylines with strands focusing upon the Maguires’ criminal operations. As she inhabits the character of Keira, Marcella’s quest for the truth puts her in danger and others in harm’s way. Her undercover role makes her take risks, but will her old life eventually catch up with her?

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.