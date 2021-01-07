ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Finding Alice’

Finding Alice will premiere on ITV on Sunday January 17th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Finding Alice follows Alice’s journey of grief, love and life after the death of her husband Harry. His accidental sudden death kicks up a storm of secrets and mess, debt, suspicion and criminality which Alice is forced to confront in order to survive.

Harry dies after falling down the stairs when they move into their newly finished dream house. Harry designed it, so it’s weird and wonderful, and impractical, and one more disorientation for Alice, alongside her sense of loss and abandonment. Her beloved partner of 20 years is no more, and now she can’t even find the fridge. If that were her only problem. Men have a habit of hiding stuff that they don’t want to deal with, and Alice discovers that Harry was worse than most.

The six episode drama series – which was created by Roger Goldby, Keeley Hawes and Simon Nye, and penned by Roger Goldby and Simon Nye – is produced by Red Production Company in association with Bright Pictures TV, Buddy Club Productions and Genial Productions and stars Keeley Hawes (Line Of Duty), Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous), Nigel Havers (Benidorm), Jason Merrells (Agatha Raisin), Gemma Jones (Gentleman Jack), Kenneth Cranham (Hatton Garden), Isabella Pappas (Paranoid) and Sharon Rooney (No Offence).

