FOX Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Bless This Mess’ Season 2

The second season of Bless This Mess will receive its UK premiere on FOX UK on Wednesday January 27th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Bless This Mess follows newlyweds Rio and Mike as they make the decision to move from big city New York to rural Nebraska. After dropping everything (including their jobs and overbearing mother-in-law) to make the move from skyscrapers to farmhouses, they soon realize that the simpler life isn’t as easy as they planned.

Rio and Mike must now learn how to weather the storm as they are faced with unexpected challenges in their new life as farmers. The single-camera comedy series, which was created by Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether, is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and ABC Studios and stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance and JT Neal as Jacob. The executive producers are Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O’Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard. ABC cancelled the series after two seasons.

