FOX Acquires UK Rights To ‘Those Who Kill’, Sets February Premiere

FOX UK has acquired the UK rights to A&E’s short-lived crime drama Those Who Kill after striking a deal with sister company Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution. The ten episode series will premiere on FOX UK on Thursday February 4th at 10pm.

Those Who Kill was developed for television by Glen Morgan and centers on Catherine Jensen, a freshly minted and incredibly smart police detective who tracks down serial killers. Jensen is also attempting to come to terms with her past by continuing to investigate her stepfather, who she suspects may be a serial killer, and her brother who went missing as a sixteen-year-old.

Jensen enlists the help of Thomas Schaffer, a forensic psychiatrist, to help her get into the minds of serial killers, all the while luring Schaffer into her own personal investigation. Both characters possess a deep psychological understanding that connects them to the killers’ victims and to the killers themselves. The drama series, which is based on a popular Danish crime series format inspired by the bestselling work of author Elsebeth Egholm, is produced by Imagine Television & Fox 21 and stars Chloë Sevigny and James D’Arcy. James Morrison also stars.

Those Who Kill originally aired state-side on A&E back in 2014, before it was pulled from the schedule, moved to sister network LMN and then ultimately cancelled. It has the distinction of being the second one-and-done A&E crime drama to be acquired by FOX UK in the past several weeks. The channel also recently inked a deal for Glen Mazzara’s The Omen sequel Damien, with which Those Who Kill will be paired on FOX UK’s Thursday night schedule.