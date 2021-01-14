E4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Dead Pixels’ Season 2

The second season of Dead Pixels will premiere on E4 on Tuesday January 26th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Dead Pixels is a part-live action, part-computer animation comedy that follows Meg, Nicky and Usman. Their world revolves around their obsession for the massively popular fantasy RPG Kingdom Scrolls – a mystical, magical and, more importantly, virtual world of wizards and wyverns. They are committed to the game. The comedy series is produced by Various Artists Ltd and stars Alexa Davies, Will Merrick, Sargon Yelda, Charlotte Ritchie and David Mumeni.

The show’s second season, sees the arrival of a new instalment of Kingdom Scrolls for our gaming fanatics. But their excitement is quickly quashed when they discover that the game they love so much has been commercialised and overrun by a younger generation of players. Meg starts to wonder whether it’s time for her to grow up and move on, Usman goes to increasing extremes to hide his gaming from his wife, and Nicky falls for a girl online who he invites to come and stay. Which definitely doesn’t cause any issues between him and Meg, because they definitely don’t have feelings for each other… In the first episode, after eight long months of waiting, the new Kingdom Scrolls expansion pack is finally here. Will it live up to the hype?

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.