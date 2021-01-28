Disney+’s Star Acquires UK Rights To ‘The Fosters’ & Marvel Series ‘Helstrom’

Disney+ soon-to-launch general entertainment brand Star has acquired the UK rights to all five season of the ABC Family/Freeform original series The Fosters and the short-lived Marvel series Helstrom. Both series will be available to stream when Star launches on Disney+ on Tuesday February 23rd.

They mark the latest exclusive acquisitions for Star. Earlier this month TVWise reported that the streaming brand had also struck deals for the exclusive rights to David E. Kelley’s ABC drama Big Sky and Love, Simon spin-off Love, Victor. The UK pick up for The Fosters comes shortly after the BBC acquired its spin-off Good Trouble for BBC Three.

In addition to these exclusives, Star has set an expansive slate of library titles ahead of their launch next month. Said titles include: 24, According To Jim, Alias, American Dad, Atlanta, Black-ish, Bones, Brothers & Sisters, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Burn Notice, Castle, Code Black, Cougar Town, Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids, Family Guy, Feud, Firefly, FlashForward, The Gifted, Glee, Grey’s Anatomy, How I Met Your Mother, The Killing, Lost, Prsion Break, Scandal, Sons Of Anarchy, Terra Nova, The X-Files and more.

Created by Bradley Bredeweg & Peter Paige, The Fosters follows a multi-ethnic family mix of foster and biological kids being raised by two moms. The drama series stars Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Noah Centineo, Hayden Byerly, David Lambert, newcomer Maia Mitchell, Danny Nucci and Cierra Ramirez.

Helstrom follows Daimon and Ana Helstrom – the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer – and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity – each with their own attitude and skills. The drama series, which was cancelled after a single season, is produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios and stars Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl and Alain Uy.

Check out the trailers for The Fosters and Helstrom below: