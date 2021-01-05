Disney+’s Star Acquires UK Rights To ABC’s ‘Big Sky’ & Hulu’s ‘Love, Victor’

Disney+ soon-to-launch general entertainment brand Star has secured the UK rights to ABC’s David E. Kelley drama Big Sky and Hulu’s Love, Simon spin-off Love, Victor. Star is set to launch on Disney+ on this side of the pond on Tuesday February 23rd. Both shows will be available to stream at launch.

Big Sky follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt, who join forces with Cody’s estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

The drama series, which is based on the series of books by C.J. Box, is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television and stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie, with John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt. The executive producers are David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan and C.J. Box.

Love, Victor follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

The drama series – which is set in the same fictional universe as the 2018 feature film Love, Simon – is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and stars Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding. The executive producers are Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy. Hulu recently renewed the series for a second season.

Big Sky and Love, Victor are set to be key elements of Star’s launch line-up. Said line-up will also included a plethora of library titles such as: 24, Lost, Desperate Housewives, How I Met Your Mother, Prison Break, The X-Files, Atlanta, Black-ish, and the Die Hard movie franchise. Big Sky and Love, Victor mark the first acquisitions for Star, which is geared towards more of an adult audience than the rest of Disney+’s brands.

Check out the trailers for Big Sky and Love, Victor below: