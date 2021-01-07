Comedy Central UK Sets Premiere Date For ‘Will & Grace’ Season 10

The tenth season of Will & Grace will premiere on Comedy Central UK on Thursday January 21st at 8pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Created by Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, Will & Grace follows gay lawyer Will Truman, his best friend Grace Adler and their close friends Karen Walker and Jack McFarland. The comedy series is produced by Universal Television and stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes.

In the opening episode of season ten, titled The West Side Curmudgeon, Grace’s accidental run-in with Noah (David Schwimmer), a curmudgeonly man she follows on Twitter, hints at a possible new love interest. Jack wants to look younger before meeting Estefan’s (guest star Brian Jordan Alvarez) family on Skype but makes a terrible first impression after overdoing the numbing cream before his facial procedure. Meanwhile, Will helps Karen protect the intellectual property rights of her most prized possession. While this marks the UK TV broadcast premiere of season ten, NBCU did previously market it direct-to-consumers with a home entertainment release back in 2019.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.