Comedy Central Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Younger’ Season 5

The fifth season of Younger will receive its UK premiere on Comedy Central UK on Monday February 8th at 11pm, with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Created by Darren Starr, Younger follows follows Liza, a woman who lies about her age at her job in the highly competitive world of publishing. As Liza’s personal and professional lives have become irreversibly intertwined over time, keeping the secret proves more and more difficult, and she finally reveals the truth to Kelsey, her friend and partner at work.

Still, Liza must keep up appearances, as she is torn between her attraction to her boss and the fact that their professional relationship was built on a lie .The comedy series stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis. US broadcaster TV Land has renewed the series through to season seven. The executive producers are Darren Star, Tony Hernandez, Dottie Zicklin and Eric Zicklin.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.