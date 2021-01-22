Channel 5 Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Drowning’

The Drowning will premiere on Channel 5 on Monday February 1st at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Drowning tells the story of Jodie, who, upon catching sight of Daniel, a teenage boy, is convinced she has found her missing son. Whether she is right or not, in that moment her spark of hope is ignited and she commits to a dangerous and transgressive path that will take her to the edge of reason. How far will she go? How far would any of us go to find a missing child?

The four-part drama is produced by Unstoppable Film & Television in association with All3Media International and stars Jill Halfpenny (Three Girls, Liar), Jonas Armstrong (Ripper Street, Line Of Duty), Rupert Penry-Jones (Whitechapel, Silk), Deborah Findlay (The Split, Collateral), and Cody Molko. Francesca Brill and Luke Watson created the series and are penned the scripts alongside Tim Dynevor. Mary McCarthy is the series producer, while Carolina Giammetta is the director. The executive producers are Noel Clarke, Jason Maza, Alexandra Stone, and Catriona Mckenzie.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.