Channel 4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Back’ Season 2

The second season of Back will premiere on Channel 4 on Thursday January 21st at 10pm, it has been announced.

Back follows Stephen as he tries to follow in his recently deceased father’s footsteps and take over the family business, but his plans are foiled by the unexpected return of his estranged foster brother, Andrew. The comedy series, which was created by Simon Blackwell, is produced by That Mitchell & Webb Company in association Big Talk Productions and stars David Mitchell, Robert Webb, Penny Downie, Louise Brealey, Olivia Poulet, Geoffrey McGivern, Jessica Gunning, John MacMillan, Matthew Holness and Oliver Maltman.

In the show’s second season, after a long absence, a rejuvenated Stephen (Mitchell) prepares to head back to the John Barleycorn, just as Andrew is starting to feel restricted and weighed down by the mundanities of being a provincial pub landlord. Have the tables now turned for these reluctant foster brothers? When Stephen returns, his sister Cass tells him some surprising news about their mum Ellen’s relationship status, while the opening of a rival cutting-edge pub just up the road evokes curiosity and trepidation, especially when it becomes apparent that the new establishment needs a manager, and plans to headhunt a certain hotshot from the Barleycorn. The executive producers are David Mitchell, Robert Webb, Simon Blackwell, Kenton Allen and Matthew Justice.

