BBC Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists’

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists will receive its UK premiere on the BBC iPlayer on Saturday January 16th, it has been announced.

In Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from its top-tier college to its overachieving residents – but nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. When the high-stakes environment pushes the residents to a breaking point, someone snaps and kills someone. Sasha Pieterse reprises her role as Alison DiLaurentis.

As they work together to solve the murder mystery, it soon becomes clear that behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie – and a needed alibi. The drama series, which was cancelled after a single ten-episode season, is produced by Alloy Entertainment and Long Lake Media in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. I. Marlene King (Pretty Little Liars, Famous In Love) serves as executive producer with Charlie Craig (Pretty Little Liars, The 100), Leslie Morgenstein (“Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries), Gina Girolamo (The 100, The Originals) and Joseph Dougherty (Pretty Little Liars). The show is based on the novel The Perfectionists with characters from the novel Pretty Little Liars, by Sara Shepard.

