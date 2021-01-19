BBC One’s ‘Peaky Blinders’ To End With Sixth Season, Will Continue In “Another Form”

Peaky Blinders is coming to an end. BBC One has announced that the Cillian Murphy fronted crime drama will come to an end with its upcoming sixth season, which just started filming. While the TV series is coming to an end, series creator Steven Knight has teased that “the story will continue in another form.”

“Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher”, Knight added. “We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it.”

“We are very excited that filming for Peaky Blinders has begun and so grateful to everyone for all their hard work to make it happen”, said Tommy Bulfin, executive producer for the BBC. “Steve’s scripts for series six are truly remarkable and provide a fitting send-off which we are sure will delight fans.”

“Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority”, said executive producer Caryn Mandabach. “Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Steve’s scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

Created by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders is set in Birmingham in the early 1920s and follows the extended Shelby criminal family whose many brothers, sisters, cousins and uncles make up the fiercest gang of post-war Birmingham: the ‘Peaky Blinders. The drama series, which started its life on BBC Two, is produced by Caryn Mandabach Productions & Tiger Aspect Productions, with Caryn Mandabach, Steven Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Anthony Byrne, Cillian Murphy, Tommy Bulfin and Lucy Bedford serving as executive producers. Knight penned the scripts for season six, while Anthony Byrne is directing. Nick Goding is the series producer.