BBC One Renews ‘Death In Paradise’ For Two More Seasons

BBC One has handed out a two-season renewal to Death In Paradise. With this pick up, which comes mere hours ahead of the season ten premiere, the Caribbean-set crime drama has renewed for an eleventh and twelfth season.

Death In Paradise was created by Robert Thorogood and follows a British detective and his local police team as they investigate crimes on the tropical island of Saint Marie. The drama series is produced by Red Planet Pictures and stars Ralf Little, Tobi Bakare, Elizabeth Bourgine and Don Warrington. As TVWise previously reported, Shyko Amos and Aude Legastelois-Bidé are exiting the series, whil Joséphine Jobert is set to return for season ten.

“We’re delighted that Death in Paradise has been recommissioned for two more series”, said Belinda Campbell, Joint Managing Director of Red Planet Pictures, who serves as an executive producer on the series. “It’s testament to the talent of the cast and production team and the loyalty of our amazing audience that after 10 series we remain one of the UK’s favourite TV dramas.”

While BBC Commissioning Editor Tommy Bulfin added: “We’re really proud of Death in Paradise and know how popular it is with viewers, offering some much needed escapism as well as compelling whodunnits and deeply satisfying plot twists. We hope audiences enjoy the tenth anniversary series starting tonight, and they have lots to look forward to with series 11 and 12.”